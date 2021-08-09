Six bullets fired at 24-year-old man in Pune

A group of men fired six bullets at a 24-year-old man with a criminal background at Shivane on NDA Road on Sunday night.

The man shot at has been identified as Kedar Shahaji Bhalshankar, a resident of Warje. He was injured in the incident and has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) of attempt to murder at the Warje police station against one Nilesh Gaikwad and his few accomplices.

Police said that Kedar and his friends were going home in a car on Sunday when at around 10 pm, Gaikwad and his aides on two wheelers chased the car and started shooting at Kedar.

Police said the assailants fired six bullets. One of the bullets hit Kedar, leaving him injured. Meanwhile, the assailants escaped from the spot.

Police suspect that the attack on Kedar was a fallout of some past rivalry with the assailants.