Six arrested for theft of Rs 5.8L from ATM

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a gang of six, including ATM operators in connection with the theft of Rs 5.82 lakh cash from an HDFC Bank ATM at the Maratha Kranti chowk in Talegaon Dabhade last week.

After committing the theft, the accused persons had tried to set the ATM on fire by pouring fuel, to make it appear like an accident. Police have identified the arrested accused as Kiran Mahade (27) of Khadki, Yogesh Walunj (29) of Alandi, Babasaheb Walunj (31) of Parner, Ahmednagar, Mujaji Chandel (32) of Chakan, Ashok Potdar (35) of Dighi, and Bhagwan Thorat (21) of Bhosari. Police said search is on for two other accused persons.

An FIR regarding theft of money from the ATM was registered at the Talegaon Dabhade police station on July 14. During investigation, police confirmed that the accused included persons knowing the “password/ codeword” of the ATM.

A Crime Branch team headed by senior inspector Ramdas Ingawale started zeroing in on the staffers of a private company that loaded cash into the ATM from which the money was stolen.

The police initially nabbed Mahade who loaded cash in the ATM, and Yogesh Walunj, who worked as a driver on a vehicle transporting the cash to ATM centres. Police said the duo admitted to their involvement in the crime. Police then nabbed their accomplices from different parts of Pune and Ahmednagar.

A press release issued Monday by ACP Prashant Amrutkar stated that Mahade, Yogesh Walunj, Potdar, and Thorat worked as “ATM operators” for a private company that transports and loads cash into ATMs of different banks.

They hatched a conspiracy to steal money from ATMs. Accordingly, Walunj and Mahade kept the ATM lock open after loading cash into it two days before the incident. Then, the accused went to the ATM centre late at night and stole cash from it. Police have recovered about Rs 3 lakh in cash and a car from them.