Six arrested after death of youth beaten up for ‘harassing’ schoolgirl

Police have arrested six people from Khed near Pune on charges of murder and under sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, days after they beat up a 20-year-old youth over suspicion that he was harassing a schoolgirl.

Advertising

The youth, who was initially admitted to a hospital as an ‘accident victim’, died during treatment on August 11, police have said.

The deceased has been as Akash Shelar, a resident of Medankarwadi in Khed near Pune. According to information given by Chakan police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, the incident took place around 8 pm on August 4 in Medankarwadi, when at least six people beat up Shelar with the wooden handle of a spade on his ear, limbs and back, over a suspicion that he had been harassing a school girl known to one of them.

Assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Alsatwar, who is investigating the case, said, “After the incident on August 4, Shelar was admitted to a hospital with critical injuries. His father did not approach the police at the time as the suspects promised to pay for his treatment. Shelar passed away on the night of August 11, during treatment. Based on the autopsy and report from the doctor, we have registered a case of murder against the suspects on August 17. Six persons have been arrested.”

Advertising

Police have said that while Shelar’s family belongs a Scheduled Caste community, four of the arrested suspects belong to Nomadic Tribe community and two other to the open category.

ACP Alsatwar added, “As part of the probe, we will try to find out what exactly was the dispute between these people and also about the eve-teasing allegations. All suspects have been booked for murder and under relevant provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.”