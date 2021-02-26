Situation worrisome, but no immediate plans for a lockdown: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Chief

With Covid-19 positive cases having doubled in the past week, the civic administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has said the situation was “worrisome” but it had no “immediate plans” of imposing a lockdown in the industrial city.

“Covid-19 positive cases have surged in the past few days. The situation is worrisome but there is no need to panic. We have no immediate plans to impose a lockdown,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express Friday.

In the last two days, coronavirus cases have gone beyond the 400 mark which used to be the case late last year. Asked whether the PCMC would impose a lockdown after cases cross a 1000-mark, the PCMC chief said, “It will depend on how the situation pans out in the next few days. As of now, we are not thinking of imposing a lockdown. We will keep reviewing the situation.”

Patil said as a result of rise in case the cumulative positivity rate has also shot up. “On February 17, we had a positive rate of around 18 per cent which has now reached 25 per cent,” he said. Patil added that they have also increased testing. “As of now, we are conducting 2000 tests per day. This will go up to 3000 by Monday and then we will increase it to 4000 by roping in private hospitals,” he said.

Seeking help from citizens to contain the spread of the virus, Patil said, “Every family should be watchful. If a family member has any symptoms, he or she should be isolated and made to undergo the test. Till the test report arrives, the individual should be isolated at home… Citizens should avoid going to crowded places. And they should get themselves tested without wasting any time if they develop any symptoms of fever and cold,” he said.

Patil said it is observed that the rate of infection among youngsters was rising. “In the 18 to 60 age group, there are more Covid-19 positive cases. The youngsters seem to be freely moving and visiting crowded places. As a result, the young generation has more positive numbers,” he said.

On Thursday, the PCMC announced it has decided to set up containment zones and micro containment zones. It has also sealed Morya Gosavi Rajpark housing society in Chinchwad. The society has been declared as a containment zone after 11 positive cases were found.

Patil said they have adequate infrastructure ready in case the number of positive patients increase further. “We have 2575 beds available. This includes 127 ventilator bends and 275 ICU beds. The available beds are 1823 as of now,” he said.

Civic health officials said there are 3164 active COVID cases as of Thursday. “Of these 2427 are in home isolation and 743 admitted to hospital. 45 are in ICU and 24 on ventilators,” officials said.

The areas where containment zones have been declared are:

(1) Ganganagar (Akurdi)

(2) Prashant Society (Sambhajinagar)

(3) Pantnagar (Chikhli)

(4) Vidyanagar (Chinchwad)

(5) Smarth Colony (Chikhli Gharkul)

(6) Satpuda Society (New Sangvi)

(7) Madhuban (Old Sangiv)

(8) Boudhnagar (Pimpri)

(9) Vijaynagar (Kalewadi)

(10) Nadenagar (Kalewadi)

(11) Ashok Theatre (Pimpri)

(12) Roseland Residency (Pimple Saudagar)

(13) Planet Millienium (Pimple Saudagar)

(14) Mhaske Vasti, Shinde Vasti, Bhondve Corner (Ravet)

(15) Adarsh Society (Chinchwadenagar)

(16) Songira Opel (Chinchwad station) and Morya Gosavi Rajpark (Chinchwad)