SIT formed to probe rape-murder of 9-year-old girl

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PUNE RURAL police who are probing the case of rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in a village in Pune district on August 18 have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case. Police have said that a chargesheet will be filed in the case within 15 days of the incident.
Immediately after the incident, the Police Rural police arrested the victim’s 25-year-old neighbour who allegedly lured her by offering to give her guavas. The accused, who is a farm labourer, has been remanded to the custody of Pune Rural police for 13 days after he was produced before the court a day after the incident.
“A Special Investigation Team has been formed at the level of district police. Under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, the in-charge of the local police station is leading the SIT. A dedicated support staff has been alloted to the SIT. Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill is monitoring the progress in the probe on a daily basis.” said an officer from Pune Rural police.
The investigation had revealed that the accused took her to a location around 1.5 kilometer away from the village. The location has a sugarcane field and next to it is a water stream. He allegedly raped her at this location and strangled her to death. This incident took place around 2 pm on August 18. According to police, while the girl’s family was not home, she was watching TV in their house with some other children from the locality. The accused allegedly entered the house and lured her by offering her to give guavas. The victim was nine-and-a-half years old and was a student of a local school.
Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 103 (murder), 64 (rape), 65 (2) (rape of victim under 12 years of age), 137 (2) (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 140 (kidnapping for murder) along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment).
The case was reported months after after the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in a village of Pune district in which a special fast track court sentenced the 65-year-old accused to death, holding that the case fell in the “rarest of the rare” category.