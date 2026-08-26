SIT formed to probe rape-murder of 9-year-old girl

The case was reported months after after the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in a village of Pune district in which a special fast track court sentenced the 65-year-old accused to death, holding that the case fell in the “rarest of the rare” category.

PUNE RURAL police who are probing the case of rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in a village in Pune district on August 18 have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case. Police have said that a chargesheet will be filed in the case within 15 days of the incident.

Immediately after the incident, the Police Rural police arrested the victim’s 25-year-old neighbour who allegedly lured her by offering to give her guavas. The accused, who is a farm labourer, has been remanded to the custody of Pune Rural police for 13 days after he was produced before the court a day after the incident.