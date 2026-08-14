SIR becomes new bait used by cyber fraudsters for targeting elderly citizens

The caller told the elderly man that there was a mismatch in his SIR records that needed to be corrected. (Representational image)

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has opened a new avenue for cyber fraudsters to dupe people of their hard-earned money. Posing as Election Commission officials, the scammers target voters, specifically elderly people, with claims of discrepancies in their records and threatening them with exclusion from the electoral rolls.

In the latest case registered on Wednesday, a man in his late 70s from Wadgaon Budruk, a suburb of Pune, lost Rs 4.98 lakh after a caller told him that there was a mismatch in his SIR records that needed to be corrected, the police said.

The caller first contacted the person over the phone in the first week of August, claiming to be from the Election Commission. He was later contacted through a WhatsApp video call and sent a link purportedly meant for voter re-verification.