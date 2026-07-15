68% of SIR forms distributed in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Pune, Thane lag

As the enumeration form distribution and verification phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) reached its halfway mark on July 14, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had distributed 68.62 per cent of the enumeration forms in Maharashtra, according to Election Commission data. However, Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar continue to lag behind the state average, with a significantly lower share of forms distributed.

The door-to-door verification exercise began on June 30 and will continue until July 29. According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra had 9.78 crore registered voters as of June 30, 2026. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 6.71 crore voters, or 68.62 per cent of the electorate. Of these, BLOs have digitised 2.21 crore forms.

Mumbai, Pune, Thane lag behind

In Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, only 29.94 per cent and 38.25 per cent of the forms have been distributed, respectively. Pune district has recorded 47.2 per cent distribution, while Thane stands at 37.39 per cent. Palghar is also lagging behind, with just 35 per cent of the forms distributed.

Election Commission officials attributed the slower pace in these districts to the extremely heavy rainfall during the first week of July.

Among other urban centres, 56.5 per cent of the forms have been distributed in Nashik district, while Nagpur has recorded 65.24 per cent distribution.

Sindhudurg has recorded the highest distribution rate in the state at 97.07 per cent, followed by Gondia at 96.27 per cent. Most other districts have distributed between 80 and 95 per cent of the enumeration forms.

Asked about the lower distribution figures in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, Manohar Parkar, Deputy Secretary and Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that extremely heavy rainfall during the first eight days of July had slowed the exercise.

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“They have picked up pace now and the percentage will rise. There are still 15 days remaining,” he said.

Parkar said it was too early to say whether the distribution exercise would be completed by July 29 or whether the deadline would need to be extended.

“We will try to complete 100% distribution. Whether it will happen or not can’t be said today,” he added.