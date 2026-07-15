68% of SIR forms distributed in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Pune, Thane lag

While several districts have crossed the 80% mark, Mumbai, Pune and Thane remain below 50%.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneJul 15, 2026 12:46 AM IST
sirElection Commission officials attributed the slower pace in these districts to the extremely heavy rainfall during the first week of July. (File photo)
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As the enumeration form distribution and verification phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) reached its halfway mark on July 14, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had distributed 68.62 per cent of the enumeration forms in Maharashtra, according to Election Commission data. However, Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar continue to lag behind the state average, with a significantly lower share of forms distributed.

The door-to-door verification exercise began on June 30 and will continue until July 29. According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra had 9.78 crore registered voters as of June 30, 2026. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 6.71 crore voters, or 68.62 per cent of the electorate. Of these, BLOs have digitised 2.21 crore forms.

Mumbai, Pune, Thane lag behind

In Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, only 29.94 per cent and 38.25 per cent of the forms have been distributed, respectively. Pune district has recorded 47.2 per cent distribution, while Thane stands at 37.39 per cent. Palghar is also lagging behind, with just 35 per cent of the forms distributed.

Election Commission officials attributed the slower pace in these districts to the extremely heavy rainfall during the first week of July.

Among other urban centres, 56.5 per cent of the forms have been distributed in Nashik district, while Nagpur has recorded 65.24 per cent distribution.

Sindhudurg has recorded the highest distribution rate in the state at 97.07 per cent, followed by Gondia at 96.27 per cent. Most other districts have distributed between 80 and 95 per cent of the enumeration forms.

Asked about the lower distribution figures in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, Manohar Parkar, Deputy Secretary and Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that extremely heavy rainfall during the first eight days of July had slowed the exercise.

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“They have picked up pace now and the percentage will rise. There are still 15 days remaining,” he said.

Parkar said it was too early to say whether the distribution exercise would be completed by July 29 or whether the deadline would need to be extended.

“We will try to complete 100% distribution. Whether it will happen or not can’t be said today,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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