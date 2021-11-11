Pune Infra Watch: Flyover work set to compound traffic issues, PMC pushes for alternative route for Sinhagad road

To solve the traffic issues on the Sinhagad road, which are set to worsen as work on a flyover progresses, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is pushing for an alternative route to the central areas of the city.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently laid the foundation stone of the flyover from Rajaram bridge to Fun Time multiplex. The union minister has even urged PMC to rework on the flyover by making it in a double-decker model to carry more vehicles.

A few citizens have protested the construction of the flyover as it would create hurdles for vehicles plying on the existing road, which is the only connecting route to the central areas of the city.

Considering this, PMC has decided to speed up the construction work of a canal road from Vadgaon Budruk to Parvati which can be used to divert traffic during the construction of the flyover.

“In addition, PMC has sanctioned a work tender for construction of a new road from Prayeja city to Nanded city. This will provide an alternative route for the citizens of the area,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC standing committee.

The PMC standing committee approved around Rs 1.8 crore for the construction of the new road, which will also have access to the Mumbai-Banglore highway.

Meanwhile, PMC is also planning to conduct a feasibility study on an elevated road from Rajaram bridge to the highway as an alternative road. “The elevated route is being proposed alongside Mutha river. The feasibility report is being sought for it as the earlier road project along the ground had to be quashed due to an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” said a civic officer.

A metro rail route has also been declared for the area but work on preparing a detailed project report along with the exact alignment for the elevated metro route is yet to be done. “The metro route can either be constructed alongside the canal, Mutha river or from the existing Sinhagad Road. A detailed study to finalise it would be taken up soon,” he said.