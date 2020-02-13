Pune: Sinhagad Road flyover project hits cost hurdle even before take-off

Traffic issues have plagued commuters in the area. Traffic issues have plagued commuters in the area.

Commuters stuck in traffic snarls on Sinhagad Road may not get respite anytime soon, as the proposed flyover project in the area has hit a snag even before it started. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended the tender process for the project after private contractors came up with much higher quotes than the civic body’s budget of Rs 117 crore.

The PMC had decided to undertake the flyover project after demands from local residents and elected representatives, who cited increasing traffic problems on the crucial road connecting the areas of Hingne Khurd, Anandnagar, Vadgaon Budruk, Vadgaon Dhayari, Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk, Nanded City and Khadakwasla.

The Bangalore-Mumbai bypass places additional pressure on the road, with commuters using the highway even for long-distance journeys.

Despite the traffic issues, widening Sinhagad Road poses a problem for the PMC, with residential buildings located close to the road.

The PMC had proposed the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on the road, but it has not been able to implement it due to lack of space for developing a dedicated lane for the BRTS. Recently, the demand for a Metro rail route connecting Sinhagad Road to Swargate and other areas is gaining momentum. NCP MP

Supriya Sule has also urged the PMC to take up Metro rail work on Sinhagad Road to alleviate the suffering of local residents, who are forced to use private vehicles due to shortage of public transport options.

The PMC had decided to start the tender process for the flyover project in September last year.

“Proposals were invited from bidders for the construction of a flyover on Sinhagad Road at an estimated cost of Rs 117 crore. But there were only two bidders for the project and the lowest quote was 18.5 per cent more than the estimated cost. So, we decided to restart the tender process for the project and invite fresh proposals,” said Srinivas Bonala, chief engineer in PMC.

He said there has been no change in the project plan or conditions, for which the tender was floated on Wednesday. “Everything remains the same, only fresh proposals have been sought,” said Bonala.

The proposed flyover is actually a chain of flyovers on the main Sinhagad Road, from Rajaram Bridge to Funtime Cinema. The first 8-metre-wide and 1,890-metre-long flyover from city area to Sinhagad Road locality will start from Vithalwadi and end in front of Funtime Cinema theatre, jumping six junctions in all. The 1,260-metre-long flyover from Sinhagad Road locality to the city will start from Goel Ganga in Manikbaug and end near Hingane, helping commuters avoid four junctions. There will be another 250-metre-long flyover which will start from Vithalwadi and end near Veer Baji Pasalkar Udyan, while jumping the main junction of Rajaram bridge.

