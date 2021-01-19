Sinhagad Fort to get a tourist resort next month, restaurant also planned

A swanky and refurbished resort is what awaits trekkers to Sinhagad Fort next month as the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is putting the final touches to its facilities at the tourist spot.

Closed for nearly 2.5 years due to disrepair, the 25-bed facility is set to open up for the public in February, said Deepak Harane, regional manager, MTDC (Pune region).

“We had given the resort to a private company but have now taken it back. Due to the lockdown, the fort was closed and hence we couldn’t work on site. Since December 23, work has resumed and we have increased the pace of work. We should open it to the public by next month,” he said.

Students enjoying trekking at Sinhagad fort in November 2020 Students enjoying trekking at Sinhagad fort in November 2020

With five private rooms and two dormitories with a capacity of eight persons each, the resort is expected to cater mostly to trekking groups and families. The corporation will also be starting a small restaurant on site.

Sinhagad fort reopened for trekking in November last year Sinhagad fort reopened for trekking in November last year

“There is a museum there besides an open amphitheater area. The tourists can use these facilities too. Sinhagad Fort is a very popular tourist spot and we are hoping to start more activities at the centre soon, ” said Harane.

Built atop the Bhuleswar range of the Sahyadri Mountains, Sinhagad is a hill fortress situated about 1,312 metres above mean sea level. At a distance of 35 km from Pune city, the fort was earlier called Kondhana and traces a history of around 2,000 years.