25 injured after swarm of bees attacks visitors at Sinhagad Fort

Teams from the Forest Department, the district disaster management department and local volunteers responded to the situation. (Express Photo)

At least 25 people were injured, eight of them requiring hospitalisation, after a swarm of bees attacked visitors at Sinhagad Fort on Sunday afternoon. Following the incident, the Forest Department evacuated the fort and halted entry for the day.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm at the fort, located around 30 kilometres from Pune city.

A Forest Department official said, “A swarm of bees from a hive located near the historic ammunition storage space on the fort got agitated due to unknown reasons and attacked people nearby. Several people were injured and some of them required hospitalisation. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals in ambulances and private cars by officials of the disaster relief department and forest department.”