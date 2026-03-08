25 injured after swarm of bees attacks visitors at Sinhagad Fort

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
At least 25 people were injured, eight of them requiring hospitalisation, after a swarm of bees attacked visitors at Sinhagad Fort on Sunday afternoon. Following the incident, the Forest Department evacuated the fort and halted entry for the day.
The incident took place around 2.30 pm at the fort, located around 30 kilometres from Pune city.
A Forest Department official said, “A swarm of bees from a hive located near the historic ammunition storage space on the fort got agitated due to unknown reasons and attacked people nearby. Several people were injured and some of them required hospitalisation. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals in ambulances and private cars by officials of the disaster relief department and forest department.”
The officer added, “We evacuated the fort and have stopped the entry for the day. Our teams are assessing the situation. We will take a decision to open the entry tomorrow after we assess the situation again.”
Teams from the Forest Department, the district disaster management department and local volunteers responded to the situation. Officials said at least 25 people were injured, with eight of them requiring hospitalisation. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy and a 68-year-old man were seriously injured but were said to be out of immediate danger.
In a similar incident at Shivneri Fort in February last year, close to a dozen people were injured when a swarm of bees attacked visitors who had gathered at the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark his birth anniversary.
In another incident in March 2022 at Shivneri Fort, at least 200 people were injured after a large swarm of bees suddenly swarmed from three nearby beehives.
Similar incidents have been reported in the past at several historic hill forts near Pune. Forest officials have said that in some cases agitation of bee swarms can be attributed to rising temperatures, strong smells such as perfumes or smoke due to human presence, or other disturbances caused by visitors.