Single-malt liquor bottles, cash stolen from Major’s house in Army service quarters

In a break-in reported at an Army Major’s house in the station family quarters in Ghorpadi area in Pune Camp, multiple bottles of single malt liquor and cash worth over Rs 52 thousand were stolen. Police said that the officer was on leave when the incident took place.

A First Information Report in the case was registered on Tuesday night by a Non-Commissioned Officer of Havildar rank who is posted at the service quarters area where the incident occurred. The officer had been on leave for three weeks when the incident took place during which the house had remained locked.

The break-in took place between 7 pm on Monday when an Army personnel posted at a neighbouring quarter came to the house to switch on the light and 7 am on Tuesday when he returned to switch it off. He was doing routine checks at the house from outside. When he came back to switch off the light, it was already switched off and the lock of the house had been broken. When the house was checked, various objects had been scattered. It was ascertained that cash of Rs 15,000 and seven bottles of liquor worth Rs 37 thousand including four bottles of single malt whiskies had been stolen, as per the FIR.