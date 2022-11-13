scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Singer Sheykhar Ravjiani interacts with students at GIIS

Ravjiani, also known as a member of the Vishal-Shekhar music-duo group based in Mumbai, also held a 'Masterclass' , where the students  showcased their talent and were mentored by Sheykhar.

"I feel content when I see how committed, enthusiastic, and hardworking the students are," said Ravjiani.

Sheykhar Ravjiani — singer and music composer — on Saturday visited the Hadapsar campus of the Global Indian International School (GIIS) in Pune, and interacted with students as part of the ‘Leadership Lecture Series’ initiative by GIIS.

