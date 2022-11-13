Singer Sheykhar Ravjiani interacts with students at GIIS

"I feel content when I see how committed, enthusiastic, and hardworking the students are," said Ravjiani.

Sheykhar Ravjiani — singer and music composer — on Saturday visited the Hadapsar campus of the Global Indian International School (GIIS) in Pune, and interacted with students as part of the ‘Leadership Lecture Series’ initiative by GIIS.

Ravjiani, also known as a member of the Vishal-Shekhar music-duo group based in Mumbai, also held a 'Masterclass' , where the students showcased their talent and were mentored by Sheykhar.