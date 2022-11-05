International Sindhi Sammelan in Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds contribution of community

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the contribution of the Sindhi community towards nation-building and the development of the society as he addressed the inaugural function of the 27th International Sindhi Sammelan in Pune through a video message on Friday evening.

“The Sindhi community settled in India after Independence and has made an immense contribution to the nation-building and development of the society. The Sindhi community has also made a great contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Freedom fighter Hemu Kalani laid down his life in the Independence movement and faced the death sentence with a smile on his face. This supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. After the Partition at the time of Independence, the Sindhi community came to India and created a very important position for themselves through hard work and resilience,” a press release issued by the organisers quoted the defence minister as saying in his message.

Around 1,000 representatives of the Sindhi community from 40 countries are participating in the International Sindhi Sammelan organised by the Suhina Sindhi-Pune and the Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations (AGSA). The four-day conference was inaugurated at Corinthians Resort and Club. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also slated to attend the conference, the organisers said.

Singh was further quoted as saying, “Any community or group succeeds in developing itself when it values and promotes its traditions, culture and language and when it encourages new talent, comprehends the challenges before it and deals with them as a united strength. I am confident that this conference will serve this purpose in its entirety.”

A procession marking various traditions of the Sindhi community was also organised on the occasion.