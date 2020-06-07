Simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplant at Sahyadri Hospital in Pune

This was the second time that a transplant was conducted at Sahyadri Hospitals since the lockdown started. The one first was conducted at Nagar Road unit on May 15. (Representational) This was the second time that a transplant was conducted at Sahyadri Hospitals since the lockdown started. The one first was conducted at Nagar Road unit on May 15. (Representational)

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, conducted a liver transplant, and simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplant, on Saturday.

The organs came from a 37-year-old auto driver from Pune, who had a blood clot in his brain and was declared brain dead at Sahyadri Hospital. The organs were harvested after his relatives gave their consent.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, head of liver and multi-organ transplant department at Sahyadri Hospitals, said the liver was transplanted on a 45-year-old man suffering from chronic liver disease while the simultaneous transplant of kidney and pancreas was conducted on a 52-year-old man with long-term kidney disease .

