Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

Simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplant at Sahyadri Hospital in Pune

The organs came from a 37-year-old auto driver from Pune, who had a blood clot in his brain and was declared brain dead at Sahyadri Hospital. The organs were harvested after his relatives gave their consent.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 7, 2020 12:26:30 am
kidney and pancreas transplant, liver transplant, Sahyadri Hospital, Pune news, Indian express news This was the second time that a transplant was conducted at Sahyadri Hospitals since the lockdown started. The one first was conducted at Nagar Road unit on May 15. (Representational)

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, conducted a liver transplant, and simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplant, on Saturday.

This was the second time that a transplant was conducted at Sahyadri Hospitals since the lockdown started. The one first was conducted at Nagar Road unit on May 15.

Dr Bipin Vibhute, head of liver and multi-organ transplant department at Sahyadri Hospitals, said the liver was transplanted on a 45-year-old man suffering from chronic liver disease while the simultaneous transplant of kidney and pancreas was conducted on a 52-year-old man with long-term kidney disease .

