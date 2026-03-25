Rescued at two-month old, Simba completes five years at Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre

Simba, a resident male leopard at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar, Maharashtra, has completed five years under the long-term care of Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department. Rescued as a two-month-old cub from Kolwade village in the Sangamner forest range, Simba was found alone with no sign of his mother despite multiple reunion attempts.

In 2021, the young cub was discovered amidst sugarcane fields near a village. Leopards, particularly in India’s Maharashtra region, often choose to give birth in dense sugarcane fields and use them as safe, camouflaged nurseries. The cub was spotted in a distressed state by local villagers, who alerted the forest department. Upon examination by the Wildlife SOS veterinary team, the cub was found to have a tail injury, suspected to have been caused by feral dogs.

Following standard protocol, the team made several attempts to reunite the cub with his mother by placing him back at the site and monitoring the area using camera traps. However, with no sign of the mother returning even after 2-3 attempts, it was concluded that the cub had been orphaned. As leopard cubs rely heavily on maternal care for survival during their early years, the young feline, later named Simba, was brought to MLRC for long-term rehabilitation.

Due to his image as the most adorable and lovable cub after his arrival at the centre, Simba has also become one of the most famous leopards in MLRC. (Express Photo) Due to his image as the most adorable and lovable cub after his arrival at the centre, Simba has also become one of the most famous leopards in MLRC. (Express Photo)

As Simba completes five years since his rescue, he has become one of the most famous leopards at the centre and has grown into a healthy adult. He currently resides in a spacious enclosure equipped with enrichments such as elevated platforms, wooden logs and vegetation that encourage him to climb, explore and exhibit natural behaviours. His diet is carefully planned to meet his nutritional needs, and his health is routinely monitored through regular veterinary check-ups, vaccinations and deworming protocols.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said that Simba’s rescue highlights the challenges faced by leopard cubs due to fragmented habitats. “While every effort is made to reunite cubs with their mothers, in certain cases, intervention such as bringing cubs to the rescue centre becomes necessary to ensure their survival,”he said

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS, added, “Providing lifelong care to an orphaned wild cub is a responsibility we undertake with great commitment. Simba’s journey is a reflection of the dedicated efforts of our team and the support we receive in ensuring the well-being of these animals.”

Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Junnar Forest Division also said, “Simba is undoubtedly the most adorable and lovable cub at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre. For many years the Junnar Forest Division has worked to provide care to leopards like him at the centre and we look forward to our continued association with Wildlife SOS for the years to come.”

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The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was established by the Maharashtra Forest Department in 2002 to care for leopards that are orphaned, injured or affected by human-wildlife conflict and is now jointly operated with Wildlife SOS. Simba’s five-year journey at MLRC stands as a testament to the impact of timely rescue and sustained care, offering him a safe and enriched life after being left vulnerable in the wild.