Silver umbrella, donation box stolen from Vighnahar Ganesh Temple in Ozar

A break-in was reported in the sanctum sanctorum of Vighnahar Ganesh Temple in Pune district’s Ozar in the early hours of Tuesday. A silver umbrella installed above the idol and a donation box were stolen by unidentified suspects.

Officials from Pune Rural police station said the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am. Security cameras installed inside the temple show two persons, with their faces covered, breaking into the sanctum sanctorum and fleeing with the silver umbrella.

The Vighnahar Ganesh Temple, also known as Vighneshwar Temple, is one of the eight revered Ganpati temples in Maharashtra, called the ‘Ashtavinayakas’. A major pilgrimage centre, it is located at Ozar in Junnar tehsil of Pune.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepali Khanna said, “The silver umbrella installed above the idol weighed over one kg. The donation box had very little money since the temple has remained closed for devotees. Two suspects, whose faces are covered, can be seen in security camera footage. We have started working on various leads and have formed three probe teams.”

Police officials said the emptied donation box was found some distance away from the temple. The temple campus is walled and suspects are believed to have scaled the wall to reach the temple building. Senior officials, including District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil, also visited the crime scene.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in a tweet, asked Pune Rural Police to conduct the investigation on priority. He said the incident has been captured on CCTV and police should conduct a speedy probe to find the culprits.

