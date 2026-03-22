‘Silent epidemic of lifestyle diseases makes ashrams like Nisargopachar more relevant than ever’, says VP C P Radhakrishnan

“The Nisargopachar Ashram is not merely an institution but a movement, a philosophy, and a way of life,” said Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, addressing the 81st Foundation Day celebrations of the Nisargopachar Ashram at Uruli Kanchan on Sunday. Describing the Ashram as a living embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of simple, disciplined living in harmony with nature, Radhakrishnan said its message is far more relevant today than when it was founded eight decades ago.

The occasion also saw the release of ‘Secrets of Our Happiness’, a book authored by Dr Narayan G. Hegde, Managing Trustee of the Nisargopachar Gram Sudhar Trust, by the Vice President. Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe were among those present.

Radhakrishnan recalled that Gandhi believed nature to be the greatest healer and that true health lies in simplicity, discipline, and living in tune with nature. He said that two people deserve the nation’s gratitude when thinking of this Ashram – Gandhi, who conceptualised it, and the farmer who donated his land for this noble cause. “What the Ashram stood for 80 years ago has become at least a thousand times more relevant today,” he said.

Warning of a growing silent epidemic, the Vice President pointed to the alarming rise of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and stress-related disorders. He emphasised that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, and called upon people to adopt balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, mental peace, and a lifestyle in harmony with nature.

He also noted that Yoga and naturopathy are not alternatives to modern medicine but powerful complements to it, and described India’s traditional wellness systems as invaluable gifts to the world.

On the question of happiness, the theme of the book released on the occasion, Radhakrishnan was candid. “With so much money, people don’t know how to be happy. With a good family, unnecessary ego clashes cause disputes,” he said. He emphasised that material success brings contentment only up to a point, and that true fulfilment comes from simplicity, adjustment with others, and inner peace.

“When individuals are healthy, families become strong; when families are strong, society prospers; and when society prospers, the nation rises,” he said, adding that with such a spirit, the vision of Viksit Bharat could be achieved even before 2047. The goal, he said, must not just be a developed India but a Swasth Bharat.

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Governor Jishnu Dev Varma congratulated the Ashram on eight decades of service and highlighted the stark contrast between India’s health landscape at independence, when life expectancy was just 32 years, and today, when it stands at around 72.

He cautioned, however, that lifestyle diseases now pose a serious challenge, with India often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world. He proposed creating similar naturopathy ashrams across the country and, in his capacity as Chancellor of 29 state universities, urged the Ashram to collaborate with universities to set up wellness centres on campuses and build skilled manpower for therapies like Panchakarma.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh recalled Gandhi’s deep personal connection with Uruli Kanchan, noting that Gandhiji, for treatment, had stayed with naturopathy pioneer Dr Dinshah Mehta in Pune in 1944 and again in 1946. He credited stalwarts like Manibhai Desai and Balkoba Bhave for carrying the Ashram’s mission forward. On the book, he said it addressed a pressing need of our times, that despite material abundance, people today are searching for genuine happiness, and finding it increasingly elusive.