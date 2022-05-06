Silent protest, threat allegations mark Anurag Thakur’s visit to FTII

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur’s visit to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus here on Thursday was met with a silent demonstration by students holding placards.

In a statement released in the morning, the Students’ Association of FTII said, “As students of this institute, we cannot help but question what the presence of Mr. Anurag Thakur means to this place, in addition to the glorified welcome extended to him by our administration. The impact of Mr. Anurag Thakur’s beliefs and proclamations of the recent past are nothing short of venomous and absolutely despicable. As if his words themselves weren’t vile and full of communal hatred, the impact they have had on vulnerable communities in our country is painfully visible for all to see. Our student community wholeheartedly condemns this vicious attack on our basic values.”

The statement added that the FTII campus had “always upheld secular, democratic values, where there is no space for communal divisions or hatred along any lines. As such, we struggle to find the means to accommodate Mr. Anurag Thakur and his beliefs here”. The purpose of the demonstration was also to highlight issues such as student representation in the Academic Council, “which has been revoked… we have no space for dialogue or making our concerns heard” and increasing surveillance on students.

The students have alleged that the Additional Secretary, I&B Ministry, Apurva Chandra made “direct threats” to them ahead of the minister’s visit, telling them that the ministry would cut FTII funds if they protested. The students held placards and protested even as Thakur and members of the institute made their rounds and conducted meetings.

The Indian Express tried to contact the FTII director but he did not respond.