SII inks pact with SIU to set up research centre for vaccines, biologicals

SERUM INSTITUTE of India Pvt Ltd (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, and Symbiosis International University (SIU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up an early research centre for vaccines and biologicals. The R&D centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunization practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across Low-and middle-income countries (LMIC’s).

SII will help set up an early R&D facility within the SIU campus at Lavale, Pune. The research centre will ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration, as the facility will be an ecosystem that also has R&D centres for stem cells, nanotechnology, medical image analysis, applied AI, and waste resource management, among others.

“We are extremely pleased to have signed this agreement with SIU to set up the R&D facility,” said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. “The research centre will be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners,” he said.

SIU Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar said, “We are setting up a unique ecosystem with capabilities of research in vaccines and biologics. This will help not only in addressing futuristic innovations but also needs of LMIC specific diseases. We look forward to getting the best available talent and equipping them with the latest technology that facilitates global partnerships and collaborations. It will also house a galaxy of scientists over the next 5-7 years and aim to be a frontrunner in building an equitable universal health framework.”