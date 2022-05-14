scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

SII inks pact with SIU to set up research centre for vaccines, biologicals

The R&D centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunization practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across Low-and middle-income countries (LMIC’s).

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 14, 2022 3:02:10 am
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar PoonawallaSerum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (file photo)

SERUM INSTITUTE of India Pvt Ltd (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, and Symbiosis International University (SIU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up an early research centre for vaccines and biologicals. The R&D centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunization practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across Low-and middle-income countries (LMIC’s).

SII will help set up an early R&D facility within the SIU campus at Lavale, Pune. The research centre will ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration, as the facility will be an ecosystem that also has R&D centres for stem cells, nanotechnology, medical image analysis, applied AI, and waste resource management, among others.

“We are extremely pleased to have signed this agreement with SIU to set up the R&D facility,” said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. “The research centre will be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners,” he said.

More from Pune
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

SIU Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar said, “We are setting up a unique ecosystem with capabilities of research in vaccines and biologics. This will help not only in addressing futuristic innovations but also needs of LMIC specific diseases. We look forward to getting the best available talent and equipping them with the latest technology that facilitates global partnerships and collaborations. It will also house a galaxy of scientists over the next 5-7 years and aim to be a frontrunner in building an equitable universal health framework.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read today
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...Premium
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement