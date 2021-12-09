SII executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav dies at 72

Dr Suresh Jadhav, one of the executive directors of Serum Institute of India, passed away late Tuesday night at Sahyadri Hospital due to renal failure and related complications. He was 72.

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman and managing director of Serum Institute of India, expressed sadness at the loss and said Jadhav was the international face of SII. Jadhav is survived by his wife and two children. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII and other officials, visited Jadhav’s residence to pay their last respects.

“Dr Jadhav was instrumental in setting up the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturing Network. He represented Serum Institute of India on the GAVI board and was also instrumental in liasioning with national and international regulatory authorities. He played a pivotal role in getting WHO pre-qualifications for several products,” Poonawalla said. “Besides his role in quality control and regulatory affairs, he was the international face of Serum Institute of India,” Poonawalla said.

Jadhav was instrumental in the development of Covishield vaccine.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, tweeted, “Very Sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with huge impact on lives saved.”

Prashant Yadav, a globally recognised scholar in the area of healthcare supply chains, also tweeted that he was a stalwart of vaccine manufacturing in India and built the technical capabilities of Serum Institute of India. “His passing away is a sad day for all in the vaccine industry, especially the DCVMN,” he tweeted.