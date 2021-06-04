Significant dip in dengue cases in Maharashtra this year, a welcome relief in times of Covid

While Maharashtra recorded a very high number of coronavirus infections during the second wave this year, dengue cases have come down significantly in the last five months. As per state health department officials, only 530 cases of this mosquito-borne viral disease were reported from January to May this year, just over half of the 1007 cases reported during this period in 2020.

Like dengue, chikungunya, another viral disease spread by mosquitoes, has seen a notable drop. Between January and May in 2020, 263 cases were reported in the state and the corresponding figure this year is 215.

Data provided by the state health department shows that in 2020, 3356 dengue and 782 chikungunya cases were reported. Pune had 183 dengue cases last year while only 34 cases have been reported from January to May this year. Kolhapur and Nashik reported the most dengue cases last year at 380 and 337 respectively and this year they have reported only 42 and 43 cases respectively, so far.

With Covid-19 cases coming down of late, the state health department machinery is now keeping a close watch on diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

“Due to pre-monsoon showers and heavy rains many breeding grounds of mosquitoes may have been washed away. We will get a better picture by the end of June and ahead of that container surveys and preventive measures will be taken up,” Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, said.

“Container surveys will be done and people will be told not to allow water to stagnate in any container in and around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding sites,” Pune Municipal Corporation’s health chief Dr Sanjeev Wavare said.