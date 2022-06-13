Sidhu Moosewala case: Pune Rural police arrest suspect from Gujarat

The Pune Rural police have apprehended a 23-year-old man named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, officials said Monday. An official from the Pune Rural police said Santosh Jadhav was detained from Gujarat by one of their teams Sunday night and that his police custody was secured later.

The team has also apprehended one more person associated with Jadhav, who is also believed to be linked to the Sidhu Moosewala case. The police are expected to share more information on the arrests later on Monday, the official cited above said.

Jadhav was earlier wanted by the Pune Rural police in connection with the brutal murder of criminal Onkar Bankhele alias Ranya from the Manchar area of Pune in August 2021. An official of the Pune Rural police said that they have arrested Jadhav in connection with Bankhele’s murder.

Jadhav, who hails from the Pokhari village in the Pune district, has as many as five cases registered against him with Pune Rural police, including those of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. He has also been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Last week, the names of Jadhav and another Pune resident Siddhesh Kamble alias Saurav alias Mahakal had cropped up in the Moosewala murder case. Kamble has already been arrested by the Pune Rural police from the Pune-Ahmednagar district border on charges of giving shelter to Jadhav after Bankhele’s murder when the police were looking for him.

Congress leader and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down near Mansa on May 29, days after the Punjab government reduced his security cover along with many others in the state. The Punjab Police had said 27-year-old Moosewala was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jawahar Ke in Mansa district along with two others. He was rushed to the Mansa Civil Hospital where he was declared dead.