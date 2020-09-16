Siblings print fake currency at home by watching YouTube video, arrested: Police

During further investigation, police seized fake Indian currency of Rs 100 denomination, two printers, paper rolls, some loose papers and other material worth Rs 34,210 from them.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has arrested two siblings for allegedly printing fake Indian currency by watching videos on YouTube at their residence in Ghotawade. The accused have been identified as Sunita Pradip Roy (22) and her brother Datta Pradip Roy (19), both residents of Ghotawade Phata.

Sunita and Datta allegedly tried to buy vegetables with the fake currency in a market in Bhosari on Tuesday evening, but the vendor realised the notes were fake and alerted the police.

A police team nabbed Sunita and Datta and found them in possession of fake currency. Both were then put under arrest as per sections 489 (b), (c) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

During further investigation, police seized fake Indian currency of Rs 100 denomination, two printers, paper rolls, some loose papers and other material worth Rs 34,210 from them.

Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Waghmare, who is investigating the case, said the siblings learnt how to make fake currency by watching an YouTube video on it.

“They decided to print fake notes, as shown in the video, and they also purchased printers, paper rolls and other material. Then they started printing fake currency at home. They also made some purchases in the market using fake currency printed at their residence.. they were produced before a court on Wednesday. The court has remanded them to police custody for four days. Further investigation is on. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a racket of printing fake Indian currency,” said the officer.

