SI booked for raping 25-year-old woman in Pune

A police Sub-Inspector has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman after promising to marry her. The woman, who works as a beautician, lodged a complaint in this regard at Kothrud police station Thursday night.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and booked the SI who is currently attached to the traffic control branch (Yerwada) of Pune city police.

Cops said the accused met the complainant in 2018 when he was posted at Kothrud station. He allegedly promised to marry her, following which the couple developed a physical relationship. Later, he reportedly refused to wed the woman besides threatening harm if she persisted with the demand