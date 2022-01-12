Pune: Powerlifter Shyam Dinanath Sahni wins 8 gold medals at Asian championships

For powerlifter Shyam Dinanath Sahni, there is no substitute to the proud feeling he gets when hearing India’s national anthem being played on a foreign land after winning a medal. The 63-year-old (Masters-3) 105kg category powerlifter clinched eight gold medals, four each in equipped and unequipped categories, at the 2021 Asian Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships held in Turkey from December 24-30.

“This is my third international championship and I am very pleased to have not only represented India but also won the gold medals. It is the effort you make every single day that reaps the results,” said the sexagenarian, who has been training at Fisher’s Gym, under the guidance of Sanjay Sharma.

Sahni began bodybuilding in the 1980s and is a three-time gold medalist at the State Powerlifting Championship. In 2017, he won four bronze medals in the Asian Powerlifting Championships in Bandung, Indonesia and the next year won a bronze medal at the World Masters Men’s Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

About the success in Turkey, Shani said: “Only five per cent of the participants at the tournament were around my age. One of the best compliments I have ever received was from Farshid Soltani, the president of the Asian Powerlifting Federation. This was our third meet and he said it is commendable that I am still performing at my age and that he wishes to see me at Masters-4 category (70+) too,”

Sahni said that consistency and the will to work every day is the key to his success. “There is no calculative method to attain a body or to have success in bodybuilding. Today, unfortunately, there is a desire for quick results among the youngsters. They opt for shortcut means which might not bear fruit in the long run. Natural intake and daily exercise is, in my opinion, the best practice one can have,” he said.