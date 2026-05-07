Shuttle service launched to ease Hinjewadi daily commute

Kavitha Ramachandragowda, co-founder and executive director, Routematic, added, “COCO Rides is designed to offer a cost-effective and dependable daily office commute, while supporting more sustainable urban mobility.”

In a bid to address growing commuting challenges in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT hub, AI enabled corporate mobility leader Routematic on Tuesday launched COCO Rides, an app-based employee shuttle service, in partnership with the Hinjawadi Industries Association (HIA), with support from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The initiative will benefit over 1.25 lakh employees across over 80 companies associated with HIA, one of India’s largest such IT clusters, it claimed.

The service was flagged off at the Infosys campus in Hinjewadi.

COCO Rides will operate with an initial fleet of over 80 buses, covering 70-plus routes and more than 500 boarding points across Pune, connecting key residential areas with office hubs in Hinjawadi, with a daily capacity of up to 20,000 riders. The service is completely app-based, enabling employees of HIA member companies to reserve seats in advance and commute on fixed routes, schedules and fixed pricing, stated a press release.