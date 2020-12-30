Pune: Shut shop by 10.45 pm on new year’s eve, PMC tells restaurants & bars

The PMC had issued similar directives during Christmas, Diwali and other festivals this year. To ensure there is no gathering during the new year period, the administration has banned free movement of public from 11 pm to 6 am every day till January 3.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to local residents to bid adieu to the current year and welcome next year by celebrating the occasion at home in a simple manner, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Local residents should bring in the new year without leaving their homes, and in a simple manner,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar in an order that specifically urged people not to hold large-scale celebrations this year.

He said local residents should not gather in large numbers in public places like gardens, grounds and tourist destinations in the city on December 31, and ensure social distancing, use of masks and sanitisers at all times.

No programme that attracts a large gathering should be organised, said Kumar. “The dine-in facility in hotels, restaurants, food courts and bars will be allowed remain open only till 10.45 pm on December 31. Even home delivery facilities will have to stop after 10.45 pm.”

Kumar said while many people visit religious places on the first day of the new year, this time, they must ensure social distancing while doing so.

Though the number of active Covid-19 cases in the city is falling, the PMC is concerned over the infection due to the new and highly infectious mutant strain of the coronavirus, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, and has now been found in some cases in India.