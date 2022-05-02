Shut due to Covid-19, ecotourism at Bor Tiger Reserve now open

After remaining shut for two years due to Covid-19, the Bor Tiger Reserve’s ecotourism complex in Maharashtra’s Wardha district now welcomes back visitors and wildlife enthusiasts. In recent months, there have been successful tiger sightings around the sanctuary which was declared as a tiger reserve 2014 (India’s smallest tiger reserve) and forest officials assured that tourists can take maximum benefit if they visit the complex this season.

Located at Bori (Kokate) gram panchayat in Seloo tehsil, the best time to visit the ecotourism complex is during the months of May and June as animals can be spotted frequenting water holes. Less than an hour’s journey from Nagpur and half an hour from Wardha, the complex is ideal for a short vacation into the wild.

At present, 12 jeeps are operational for safari rides. With the routes passing through areas in the vicinity of water holes where animals usually arrive for quenching thirst, the chances of tiger sightings during safaris are higher these days. According to forest officials, the reserve has more than six tigers and ten leopards among other wild animals.

“After two years, the accommodation bookings at the ecotourism complex started on May 1. There have been good tiger sightings in recent months,” said A Praveen, divisional manager, Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), Nagpur.

Tourists can pre-book their accommodation available on all days of the week and enjoy the safari on all days, except Monday. Bookings are now open and can be done on mahaecotourism.gov.in or fdcm.nic.in/Eco-Tourism.aspx

Along with a conference hall facility, the complex offers guests stay in air-conditioned, regular rooms or dormitories. The maximum capacity of the ecotourism complex is between 40 and 45. Tourists are expected to maintain social distancing and appropriate use of facemasks during their stay as part of Covid-19 protocols.

Conceived as a whole ecotourism spot, the state government has roped-in ten women from a local self-help group to manage the canteen. Besides, five locals have been hired as staff to manage the day-to-day operations of the complex.

“Along with promoting tourism, our aim is also to provide employability to the locals here,” added Praveen.