MVA set to support Independent candidate, Raut expresses concern over coordination in MVA

THE SHIV Sena (UBT) is set to support Shubhangi Patil, an Independent candidate, from Nashik Graduates constituency after Sudhir Tambe, the candidate of its ally Congress, withdrew his name at the last minute in favour of his son ahead of the Legislative Council polls.

His son Satyajeet, a former Youth Congress president, has filed his nomination as an Independent from the seat.

Patil on Saturday met Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and sought support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “We have been ordered to campaign for Patil. For Shiv Sena (UBT), Patil is our official candidate,” said Sunil Bagul, a local party leader from Nashik.

“Shubhangi Patil is likely to be the MVA candidate from Nashik Graduates constituency,” state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said an official announcement will be made on Sunday. “The MVA will decide which Independent candidate to support. Congress has already said that it will not support the rebel candidate. In such a condition, MVA will take the call on whom to support,” he added.

With the MVA firm on not supporting Satyajeet, it is being speculated that he will get BJP’s support, while the move too is being suspected to be engineered by the saffron party. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, said that Satyajeet has not approached the party yet, and if he does, the matter will be decided by the party’s national parliamentary board.

Interestingly, Patil, who had been associted with the BJP, was expecting a ticket from the party from the seat.

However, the BJP has not fielded any candidate from the seat. Reacting to Patil’s candidature, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “You will come to know everything at an appropriate time.”

Expressing displeasure over the fiasco, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that such an incident must not be repeated. “Shiv Sena has in the past faced such a situation and so has the Congress. To avoid this, MVA leaders should ensure effective coordination,” he said.

Raut said his party was trying its best to ensure coordination in the MVA. “The Sena (UBT) is holding talks with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. This is not a secret. We have kept Congress and NCP leaders in the loop about this. In this manner, I think MVA constituents should ensure coordination. When we were the ruling party, we ensured coordination through the Common Minimum Programme. This should be replicated when we are in the Opposition,” he added.

Raut statement, however, drew criticism from the Congress with its state president Nana Patole refuting his allegations. “Raut stays in Delhi most of the time… He doesn’t know much about the happenings here. He must have made the comments unintentionally. By January 16, you will come to know who we are supporting in the Nashik poll.”

The state Congress said it was awaiting instructions from the high command regarding action to be taken against Sudhir Tambe, who did not file his nomination despite being given the party ticket.

