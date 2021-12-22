Shrivalli, Karman,Vaidehi, Farhat in round 2 of ITF women’s event

Karman Kaur Thandi, wildcard contenders Vaidehi Chaudari and Farhat Aleen Qamar and qualifier Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty secured their positions in the round of 16 of the $25,000 Women’s ITF championships after ousting their respective opponents on Tuesday. The 20th edition of the tournament — titled NECC Deccan ITF $25000 Women’s Tennis Tournament — was held at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts.

Bhamidipaty stunned local favourite and title holder of the Sholapur leg Rutuja Bhosale in a match lasting one hour and 56 minutes . Bhosale opened confidently with an ace minutes into the first set, winning the set 6-0. The tables turned in favour of Bhamidipaty as she soon raced past a 1-3 down in the fourth game in set two to 4-3 after pocketing a break point and a double fault in the seventh game. Bhamidipaty won the third set.

In another of the opening rounds of 32 matches, Chaudari stopped the run of Polish qualifier Weronika Baszak 6-2, 6-4 while Thandi outplayed Soha Sadiq 6-1, 6-3. The latter had wild card Mihika Yadav in the main draw as Yadav pulled out due to a sprained leg. Meanwhile, 19- year-old Qamar clinched set one 6-2 against Pranjala Yadlapalli and led set two 2-1 before her compatriot retired on medical grounds.