Shrivalli, Karman,Vaidehi, Farhat in round 2 of ITF women’s event

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 22, 2021 2:34:07 am
Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and (R) Vaidehi Chaudari.

Karman Kaur Thandi, wildcard contenders Vaidehi Chaudari and Farhat Aleen Qamar and qualifier Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty secured their positions in the round of 16 of the $25,000 Women’s ITF championships after ousting their respective opponents on Tuesday. The 20th edition of the tournament — titled NECC Deccan ITF $25000 Women’s Tennis Tournament — was held at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts.

Bhamidipaty stunned local favourite and title holder of the Sholapur leg Rutuja Bhosale in a match lasting one hour and 56 minutes . Bhosale opened confidently with an ace minutes into the first set, winning the set 6-0. The tables turned in favour of Bhamidipaty as she soon raced past a 1-3 down in the fourth game in set two to 4-3 after pocketing a break point and a double fault in the seventh game. Bhamidipaty won the third set.

In another of the opening rounds of 32 matches, Chaudari stopped the run of Polish qualifier Weronika Baszak 6-2, 6-4 while Thandi outplayed Soha Sadiq 6-1, 6-3. The latter had wild card Mihika Yadav in the main draw as Yadav pulled out due to a sprained leg. Meanwhile, 19- year-old Qamar clinched set one 6-2 against Pranjala Yadlapalli and led set two 2-1 before her compatriot retired on medical grounds.

