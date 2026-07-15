‘Hope I get justice now’: Shinde Sena’s Shrirang Barne asserts claim to Union Cabinet berth

Following a late-evening meeting between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi Tuesday, Maval MP Shrirang Barne declared himself a top contender for a Union Cabinet position. Shinde is reportedly pressing the Centre for two additional ministerial berths for his party, Shiv Sena.

“I am hoping to get the opportunity to serve as a Union minister in the (Narendra) Modi government this time around,” Barne told The Indian Express.

Barne emphasised his seniority within the Shiv Sena. “I have been elected as an MP on a Shiv Sena ticket for three consecutive terms from Maval, yet I have never had the opportunity to join the Union government. I hope our party chief, Eknath Shinde, will do justice to me,” he said.