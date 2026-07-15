‘Hope I get justice now’: Shinde Sena’s Shrirang Barne asserts claim to Union Cabinet berth

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne said his seniority entitles him to a berth in the Union Cabinet, as party chief Eknath Shinde presses Amit Shah for two more ministerial positions.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 01:45 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrirang BarneThree-time Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne has expressed hope of joining the Modi government as Eknath Shinde pushes for additional ministerial positions. (File photo).
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Following a late-evening meeting between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi Tuesday, Maval MP Shrirang Barne declared himself a top contender for a Union Cabinet position. Shinde is reportedly pressing the Centre for two additional ministerial berths for his party, Shiv Sena.

“I am hoping to get the opportunity to serve as a Union minister in the (Narendra) Modi government this time around,” Barne told The Indian Express.

Barne emphasised his seniority within the Shiv Sena. “I have been elected as an MP on a Shiv Sena ticket for three consecutive terms from Maval, yet I have never had the opportunity to join the Union government. I hope our party chief, Eknath Shinde, will do justice to me,” he said.

Currently, the Shiv Sena holds one ministerial position in the Modi government, occupied by Prataprao Jadhav, who serves as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Shrikant Shinde and Omraje Nimbalkar in reckoning

Party sources indicated that Shinde is actively pushing for two more berths, particularly targeting the pool of six MPs who recently switched allegiance from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the ruling Shiv Sena faction.

According to sources, Shinde is keen on securing a ministerial spot for his son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde. For the second berth, he is reportedly considering Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar. Nimbalkar was previously known for his close ties to Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. Even after shifting his political allegiance, Nimbalkar has maintained that he will not speak against the Thackeray family, noting their support during difficult times, particularly following the murder of his father, Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar.

Barne said that he has never aggressively demanded a ministerial portfolio from the party leadership despite his three electoral victories. “Every time I contested, I faced a tough challenge. Notably, I defeated Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar, in a high-stakes battle where almost the entire Pawar family campaigned against me. Despite that, I won by a margin of over two lakh votes,” he said.

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When asked about his course of action if he is ignored again, Barne maintained a diplomatic stance. “Ultimately, it is the prerogative of our leader, Eknath Shinde, to decide who joins the ministry.”

Barne’s political career began over two decades ago as a Congress corporator, eventually rising to head the party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit. In 2014, he shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena, then led by Uddhav Thackeray, and contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat, winning it in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Meanwhile, Sena sources confirmed that during his meeting with Shah, Shinde also discussed several key development projects for Maharashtra.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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