Pune Science Weekly: Newly patented diagnostic tool to detect White Spot Syndrome Virus to boost shrimp cultivation

Scientists have developed a handy diagnostic tool that detects an aquaculture pathogen known as the White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV).

The peptide-based diagnostic tool by the scientists of the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has been granted a patent recently this year as an alternative biorecognition element.

White spot disease caused by the WSSV has a major socio-economic impact on shrimp farming in India. Now a field-usable diagnostic capable of rapid detection of WSSV can prevent huge economic losses in disease outbreaks, Dr Jyutika Rajwade, ARI Scientist-in-Charge of the Nanobioscience group told The Indian Express.

Infection caused by the virus to the shrimp Penaeus vannamei results in huge loss of crop. This high value super-food is susceptible to a wide range of viral and bacterial pathogens and the probability of occurrence of infections is rather high, the scientist pointed out.

According to Dr K M Paknikar, former director of ARI, the classical and well-accepted methods for the detection of WSSV rely on observation of clinical symptoms in shrimps and histopathological examination. “The overt symptoms are lethargy, reduced food consumption and appearance of white calcified spots on the exoskeleton. For early detection of the disease, traditional methods have now been replaced by modern methods such as immunodiagnostics and PCR-based molecular diagnostics,” Dr Paknikar told The Indian Express.

To provide a handy, self-use diagnostic for WSSV, Dr Prabir Kulabhusan, Dr Jyutika Rajwade and Dr Kishore Paknikar developed a lateral flow assay using gold nanoparticles for easy visualisation of the results. Instead of using poly/mono-clonal antibodies in assay development, the ARI scientists selected twelve amino acids containing peptides from a phage display library by biopanning. This was a time-and-cost-saving approach, eliminating the need for immunisation of laboratory animals to obtain the antisera. With the use of peptides, cold-chain requirements for storage are reduced and the assay becomes production-friendly, scientists said.

“Our data indicates high specificity (100%) and sensitivity (96.77%) of the assay, early detection from hemolymph, highly reproducible results with a time-to-result of only 20 minutes,” said Dr Rajwade. The inventors have published this research in peer-reviewed, international scientific journals.

Improved nutrition, probiotics, disease-resistance, quality control of water, seed and feed, immuno-stimulants and affordable vaccines play an important role in enhancing the production. Technologies for early and rapid detection of pathogens on the field will help fish and shellfish farming which provides significant export revenue to our country which is a leading supplier of shrimp to the USA.