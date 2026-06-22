Documentary on Kirti Chakra awardee military hero Major Tathawade to be screened across India

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A documentary film tracing life journey, personality, education and military career of late Major Pradeep R Tathawade who was posthumously awarded country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra is set to screened across India with special free shows planned in multiple cities.
Major Tathawade, who hailed from Pune and was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and Sainik School Satara, laid down his life on June 17, 2000, while fighting terrorists during a military operation in the Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir.
Along with Sainik School Satara and NDA, he was trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Commando Training Centre Belgaum, Air Force Academy Dundigal-Hyderabad, Helicopter Training Centre Nashik, and the prestigious Army War College at Mhow. Major Tathawade was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment. He was 37 when he made the supreme sacrifice. Recognizing his extraordinary courage, indomitable fighting spirit, and ultimate sacrifice, the Government of India posthumously awarded him the Kirti Chakra, the country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Major Tathawade remains the highest gallantry award recipient from Sainik School Satara.
To honor his legacy, director Shekhar Naik, with the initiative of Major Tathawade’s batchmates from 1981 batch of the Sainik School Satara, has created the documentary Shourya Deep – Martyr Major Pradeep Tathawade, Kirti Chakra. Spanning two hours and 33 minutes, the film traces his life journey, personality, education, and military career. It features interviews with his family, friends from Sainik School, NDA, IMA, and colleagues from the 8 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI).
The documentary was filmed across key locations including Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Kupwara, Leh-Ladakh, Siachen Base Camp, Delhi, Hyderabad, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Belgaum, Kolkata, and Agra, with permission from the Indian Army. Nearly 60 interviews were conducted to capture memories and perspectives of those who knew him closely, said Ankush Chavan, Defence PRO, Pune.
Speaking about the project, director Shekhar Naik said, “This documentary is my personal journey of understanding a soldier. Through the memories of many, Major Tathawade’s life and work come alive. I had the opportunity to experience the discipline, hospitality, and patriotism of the Indian Army, which left me deeply moved. I believe every Indian will feel greater pride in our soldiers after watching this film.”
A special premiere was held on June 21 at City Pride in Pune’s Kothrud with Air Chief Marshal PV Naik (Retd), former Chief of Air Staff and alumni of Sainik School Satara, as the chief guest. The event was attended by Major Tathawade’s family members, many Ajinkyans — as students and alumni of Satara Sainik School are proudly called — and local citizens.
“The documentary will now be screened across India, with free special shows planned in multiple cities, aiming to inspire the youth to serve the nation with the highest honor,” the Defence PRO said.
The well-known Tathawade Park in Pune’s Kothrud is named after Major Tathawade and houses his statue.