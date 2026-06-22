Documentary on Kirti Chakra awardee military hero Major Tathawade to be screened across India

A documentary film tracing life journey, personality, education and military career of late Major Pradeep R Tathawade who was posthumously awarded country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra is set to screened across India with special free shows planned in multiple cities.

Major Tathawade, who hailed from Pune and was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and Sainik School Satara, laid down his life on June 17, 2000, while fighting terrorists during a military operation in the Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir.

Along with Sainik School Satara and NDA, he was trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Commando Training Centre Belgaum, Air Force Academy Dundigal-Hyderabad, Helicopter Training Centre Nashik, and the prestigious Army War College at Mhow. Major Tathawade was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment. He was 37 when he made the supreme sacrifice. Recognizing his extraordinary courage, indomitable fighting spirit, and ultimate sacrifice, the Government of India posthumously awarded him the Kirti Chakra, the country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Major Tathawade remains the highest gallantry award recipient from Sainik School Satara.