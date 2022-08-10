Should keep sad feeling of partition alive within us until dream of Akhand Bharat is realised: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis on Tuesday said that every citizen should keep the “sad feeling” of partition alive within them until the dream of Akhand Bharat becomes a reality.

Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) programme of Har Ghar Tiranga in the city, Fadanavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that August 14 will be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” and “so, we have to observe it.”

“We all believe in Akhand Bharat but until it is formed, every person’s heart should continue to dream of it. We should keep the sad feeling alive that this day, the partition of my country took place,” he said at the party function at Balgandharva Mandir.

Stating that “Jews prayed for 2,000 years before they got their land,” Fadnavis said, “We don’t want to wait for 2,000 years. We want to witness the Akhand Bharat on our own. Its beginning was from abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, we were not able to say that Kashmir belonged to our country but we can now say it is ours…Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible to say that Kashmir is entirely ours… and no one else can claim it.”

Fadanvais added, “I can’t say when as I am not in a position to say it, but it is my dream that Pak-occupied Kashmir will also be of India some day. The real Akhand Bharat will also come into existence one day and till then ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas’ (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) will be observed. Everyone should keep that sad feeling alive.”

As part of Har Ghar Tiranga programme of the BJP, Fadnavis said that party workers should take the stories of unsung heroes of freedom struggle to every house.