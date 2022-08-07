scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers

Pawar urged party workers to take NCP ideology, policy and its work for the masses door-to-door.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 7, 2022 12:36:30 am
Pawar urged party leaders to plan for the elections.(File photo)

NCP LEADER Ajit Pawar, who is the Opposition leader in State Legislative Assembly, on Saturday urged his party members to remain in preparatory mode as the civic elections are likely to be declared any moment.

“The Supreme Court had directed the State Election Commission to hold elections. Despite this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadavis scrapped the three-member ward system. But the changed ward system has been challenged in the Supreme Court. If the court is convinced about the way the government went in for the change, then the civic elections will be held any time. That’s why we should not remain negligent or take it lightly. If the elections are declared, we should be prepared,” Pawar said, while addressing a party rally in Chinchwad.

Pawar urged party workers to take NCP ideology, policy and its work for the masses door-to-door. “We have to start laying the foundation for winning the PCMC elections. We should take our policies, our ideology and our work for the masses door to door,” he said.

Pawar urged party leaders to plan for the elections. “The election trend has changed. We will have to plan for every ward. We have located our strength and weakness. We will have to work on our weakness. While giving candidature, I will decide the priority list,” he said.

Pawar said as for alliance with Congres and Shiv Sena, local NCP leaders will have to take the decision. “They will have to hold discussions with Shiv Sena and Congress leaders,” he said.

Attacking BJP, Pawar said, “In last five years, BJP has looted the public money in PCMC…they indulged in defamation campaign. It is only the NCP which is capable of carrying out development which it did during its 15-year tenure. Even MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said so.”

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:36:30 am

