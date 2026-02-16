How shots fired to scare woman blew deceptive cover to obtain gun license

On the cold night of January 22, Lonavala Police Station responded to a call received through the 112 Emergency Response helpline where a caller said that around 1.20 am, a suspect who threatened and thrashed a woman, had fired two rounds in the air on the premises of Lonavala Bus Stand.

As police teams checked CCTV cameras, they zeroed in on a car that had come to the location from a road towards Valvan village. The footage showed a woman being assaulted by a suspect. Investigation revealed the woman had travelled to the location in the car with the suspect. At a spot next to the bus stand, the two got down while having an argument. During the argument, the suspect attacked the woman and also fired two shots in the air to scare her. The two then got into the car and drove off. As police tracked the movement of the car, it was spotted passing through the Urse Toll Plaza at 1.43 am and then moved towards Pune.