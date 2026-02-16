How shots fired to scare woman blew deceptive cover to obtain gun license

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
On the cold night of January 22, Lonavala Police Station responded to a call received through the 112 Emergency Response helpline where a caller said that around 1.20 am, a suspect who threatened and thrashed a woman, had fired two rounds in the air on the premises of Lonavala Bus Stand.
As police teams checked CCTV cameras, they zeroed in on a car that had come to the location from a road towards Valvan village. The footage showed a woman being assaulted by a suspect. Investigation revealed the woman had travelled to the location in the car with the suspect. At a spot next to the bus stand, the two got down while having an argument. During the argument, the suspect attacked the woman and also fired two shots in the air to scare her. The two then got into the car and drove off. As police tracked the movement of the car, it was spotted passing through the Urse Toll Plaza at 1.43 am and then moved towards Pune.
The investigation further traced the car to an address in Pune and also identified the suspect as a resident of Sahakarnagar. Investigation revealed that the suspect had a criminal record. Police found out that the gun he had allegedly used to open fire was a licensed firearm. It also came to light that he had obtained a firearm license from the Pune City Police — which he had applied for in November 2022 — by changing his address and concealing key details.
“Investigation revealed that when the suspect applied for a weapons license, he listed his address as a rented apartment from Swapnasheel Society in Loni Kalbhor. For this he submitted a rent agreement and affidavit of his stay at the said apartment for a period of one year. He also submitted on affidavit that there was no case pending against him in either criminal or civil jurisdiction,” said an officer from Pune Rural police.
Pune Rural police subsequently informed Pune City police about suspected illegality in procuring the weapons license.
An officer from Loni Kalbhor police station said, “After receiving information that the suspect had submitted fake documents to obtain the firearm license, our team visited the residence he had listed as his address in Loni Kalbhor.
It soon became clear that he had not lived at the address and submitted a fake rent agreement. By changing his address and by using an alias, he had also tried to conceal his criminal records. It came to light that four cases were registered against him between 2000 and 2011 and included charges of physical assault, robbery and assault on a public servant. Based on findings, an FIR has been registered against the suspect on charges of cheating and forgery. The suspect is at large and has moved court to quash the FIR through his lawyer.”
