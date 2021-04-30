Shortage of stock, PCMC to run only nine vaccination centres today

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which has decided to postpone the proposed vaccination of those between the ages of 18-44 years from May 1, is also struggling to keep inoculations going for those above 45 years of age for want of adequate stock of the vaccine doses. On Friday, it has decided to run only nine vaccination centres out of the 64 it has.

“Today, we will be running only nine vaccination centres. This is because we have only 2,000 doses in store,” said Dr Varsha Dange, who is in-charge of PCMC’s vaccination programme.

PCMC runs 64 vaccination centres everyday. There are also 27 centres set up by private hospitals. “Though we are running nine centres, we are not sure about how many private centres will remain open. We expect at least half of them to remain open,” Dr Dange said.

Civic health officials said they receive vaccine stock every two days. “If today we receive sufficient stock, we would keep some centres open tomorrow. Otherwise, the vaccination centres will remain closed. We will come to know about the exact position by evening,” health officials said.

When contacted, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said, “We have 12,000 doses in store. We run 500 vaccination centres in rural areas. I think our stock will be exhausted by 2 pm,” he said.

Prasad said as the stock arrives from the state health department every day, a call is taken regarding keeping the centres open. “We are also trying to get some stock from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. If we succeed, then our centres will remain open provided the stock arrives in the evening from the health department,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCMC corporator Rahul Kalate in a letter to Mayor Usha Dhore sought to know how the PCMC was going to fulfill its objective of 10 lakh vaccinations per month. “When we are struggling to keep our vaccination centres open, how will the PCMC achieve its stated objective of 10 lakh vaccinations per month. The PCMC should explain to the people about the planning it has done,” he said. The Mayor had earlier announced that PCMC would carry out 10 lakh vaccinations per month.

Kalate said PCMC keeps people on the tenterhooks about the availability of vaccines. “Why is it running some centres with a limit stock. People queue in the searing heat and when their number comes, they are told that there are no vaccine available. Why is the PCMC keeping the centres open with only 2,000 doses. It should start centres only when it has adequate number of vaccines,” he said.

On Thursday, the PCMC decided to postpone the proposed vaccination of those in the age group of 18-44 years. PCMC requested youngsters not to crowd the vaccination centres until it makes a further announcement.

“We request those between 18 to 44 years of age not to crowd the vaccination centres as we have decided not to hold their vaccination from May 1,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil said the problem relates to availability of adequate stock of the vaccine doses as well as clarity on the issue. “The issue of adequate availability of vaccine remains… Besides this, the state government is yet to issue guidelines. As there is no clarity, we have decided not the go ahead with the vaccinations of those between 18-44 years of age,” he said.

Covid-19 vaccination session sites in PCMC on Friday:

* Kasarwadi dispensary

* Yamunanagar hospital

* YCM Hospital

* Talera hospital

* Savitribai Phule school, Bhosari

* New Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri

* ESIS hospital

* Wakad PCMC primary school

* Rotary community hall, Akurdi