Shortage of ‘Rail Neer’: CR allows 5 other brands at stations

Due to shortage in supply of Railways’ own packaged water brand ‘Rail Neer’, the Central Railway has allowed sale of five other brands at various railway stations, except Pune railway station, for a limited time period.

On an average, 2 lakh passengers travel via Pune railway junction daily. The actual requirement of the packaged drinking water is that of 19,200 litres per day. However, the quantity supplied to the Pune junction everyday is 7,200 litres, which is less than half of what is required.