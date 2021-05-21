Shortage of drugs in Pune district to treat mucormycosis: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis or Black Fungus Infection is short in supply. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgya)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said there is a shortage of drugs to treat mucormycosis in Pune district and the state government is trying to get enough supplies of the drug from the Centre.

He added that when the state approached drug manufacturers, the pharmaceutical firms said they were mandated to provide all the production to the Central government.

“Hence, we have approached the Centre to secure enough drugs for patients in Maharashtra,” Pawar said, adding that Pune has recorded over 300 cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus.

“The injections of mucormycosis are not only expensive; multiple injections are needed per day for each patient. In Pune district at present, we have 300 patients. Around 1,800 injections a day is required. The supply is insufficient,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The deputy CM added that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has already announced free treatment for mucormycosis under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

He said Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demanded more injections to treat the infection.