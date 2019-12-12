Short of funds to pay corporators’ salaries, PMC diverts money from other projects

The PMC Standing Committee approved the proposal to divert funds on Tuesday, after the civic administration brought to its notice that it didn’t have enough funds to pay the monthly salaries of its corporators. The PMC Standing Committee approved the proposal to divert funds on Tuesday, after the civic administration brought to its notice that it didn’t have enough funds to pay the monthly salaries of its corporators.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to divert Rs 1.5 crore from other projects to pay the salaries of corporators as it doesn’t have enough money to do so. The civic body will divert as much as Rs 1.3 crore from a project to draw digital maps for the city’s development plan.

The PMC Standing Committee approved the proposal to divert funds on Tuesday, after the civic administration brought to its notice that it didn’t have enough funds to pay the monthly salaries of its corporators.

There are 164 elected representatives and five co-opt members in the PMC general body (GB). They get a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000, along with Rs 100 allowance for each GB meeting they attend, up to a maximum of four meetings in a month.

Last year, the PMC had increased the monthly remuneration of its corporators from Rs 7,500 to Rs 20,000. The civic body had made a provision of Rs 4.2 crore in its budget for the 2019-20 financial year to pay the remuneration and allowances. “The budgetary allocation to pay remuneration and allowances of corporators is getting over. There is a likely shortage of Rs 1.5 crore to meet the expenditure…,” said a civic officer.

He pointed out that the PMC now has two additional corporators after the expansion of civic limits, and the civic body didn’t have enough money to pay their salaries and the increased remuneration of other corporators. So, the civic body will divert the Rs 1.3 crore allocated for a project to draw up digital maps and put them on microfilm, as well as Rs 20 lakh meant for other civic expenses.

In 2008, PMC’s elected representatives had passed a proposal to increase the monthly honorarium of corporators from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per month despite opposition from various social organisations, but the state government only allowed the amount to be increased to Rs 7,500 per month. In 2010, the state government sanctioned an honorarium of Rs 10,000 for BMC corporators while allowing only Rs 7,500 to PMC corporators.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the civic standing committee also diverted Rs 39 lakh — allocated to pay for funerals of those from an underprivileged background — to pay medical bills of its former corporators.

The PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 1 crore to cover the medical expenditure of former corporators. “The fund of Rs 1 crore, meant to cover medical expenditure of former corporators, got over in September. Medical bills of Rs 20 lakh are pending with the civic body for payment. More money is needed to meet the expense,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal in the proposal.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 40 lakh, meant to provide free funeral services to deceased residents from an underprivileged background, has remained unspent, said Agarwal. She said the civic body has decided to divert Rs 39 lakh of the funds to pay medical bills of former corporators.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App