Short film on organ donation nominated for film festival by Narmada Kidney Foundation

The ‘Natyanchya Palikade’, a short 11-minute film on kidney donation by 64-year-old Seema Ramachandran Diwekar along with photographer Nilesh Pargaonkar, has been nominated in the short film competition `Kidney Chronicles – Kissey Kidney Ke’ – an initiative of the Narmada Kidney Foundation to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 9.

Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable is this year’s theme and the foundation had invited films related to aspects like prevention of kidney diseases, providing kidney care during unexpected emergencies and organ donation. World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney diseases and its associated health problems worldwide.

Seema divekar and Nilesh pargaonkar. (Express Photo) Seema divekar and Nilesh pargaonkar. (Express Photo)

The film depicts Divekar’s true story who was witness to the painful struggle that her 36-year-old neighbour had to undergo due to chronic kidney disease. In a selfless act, this beautician-cum-author who stays in Bibvewadi decided to donate her kidney sometime in 2010 to her neighbour.

“I could not see the pain that this young man was going through. He was married and was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure and required dialysis almost every day,” says Divekar. The good Samaritan, who is married and has a son and a daughter-in-law, decided to help the man.

Almost 13 years since she gave her kidney, Divekar’s neighbour, who prefers anonymity, is back at work in an IT firm and leading a healthy lifestyle.

While Divekar wrote a book later on the importance of organ donation, the platform provided by the foundation seemed ideal to narrate her story in the form of a short film. Along with Pargaonkar, she made the short film with a message on the need to donate organs. She has also encouraged her family members to sign up for organ donation. Pargaonkar, who has made 12 short films on social issues, says he was inspired by his bedridden father and the problems that these patients face.