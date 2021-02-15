Shop owner injured in firing incident at Dattanagar

Two persons who had come to the shop on Saturday night and one of them had opened fire when the shop owner had shouted for help. Police said he received a bullet injury to his head.

Unidentified persons opened fire in Dattanagar area leaving a shop owner injured on Saturday night.

Police have identified the injured shop owner as Vishal Prahlad Punjabi. Police said Punjabi and his brothers run a grocery store near Shivajanli chowk in Dattanagar area.

Around 9.30 pm, two persons had come to Punjabi’s shop. When he shouted for help, one of them opened fire and then the duo fled from the spot. On receiving information, Pune city police teams rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Punjabi was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said he received a bullet injury to his head. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The incident created a panic situation in the area for some time. A team led by senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar has launched an investigation to identify the assailants and their motive behind the attack.