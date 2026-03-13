Shlokas, self portraits and spirituality: How a Pune artist is navigating ideas of balance

A large head of a woman with diving goggles confronts visitors to Monalisa Kalagram. The woman’s hair gives the sense that she is floating in water. A text refers to a shloka from the Bhagawad Gita, about how attachment breeds desire, desire breeds anger, anger creates delusion… “That’s why I have titled the work, Suspended Animation, because the idea is that, you are overtaken by anger, you are, effectively, no longer who you are,” says the artist Aditya Shirke.

Emerging from the artist’s philosophical thoughts, the work is a part of his most important exhibition. Titled “In-Coherence”, it showcases Shirke’s intellectual and philosophical ideas that have been germinating in him since he was a postgraduation student in the UK in 2013. Coherence indicates a sense of balance or consistency between different parts but Shirke speaks about it in deeper Sāṅkhya philosophy and the teachings of the Bhagwad Gita. “Presence merges only against ground; coherence is relational and provisional.

Absolute coherence is unity, duality needs incoherence,” he says, the show is being held till March 22.

Among the viewers on the opening day was Prof Amitav Mallik, a former defence scientist at DRDO and member of the National Security Council. “As a scientist who is studying spirituality, I was impressed by the theme of coherence. The exhibition showed how an artist can look at coherence and how human beings can understand coherence in so many different terms. The world is becoming incoherent. All the wars and tensions are signs of incoherence,” says Mallik.

There is another painting of a large head on the show, this one is Shirke’s own. This self-portrait is bold, not very descriptive and is titled, All of My Flaws. Art has a rich legacy of self portraits, from Vincent Van Gogh’s to Frida Kahlo’s to Picasso’s. Shirke, who has studied fine art at the University of Northampton and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, has won awards for his self-portraits.

“As I moved forward, my self portraits became less about the likeness to myself and more about what I was about or what I was thinking,” says Shirke. In this case, below the 5 ft painted head, the artist has written “A monument to the meaningless in the meaning of the answer of life, universe and everything”. This is a reference to Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and indicates that search for meaning is itself absurd.

The exhibition comprises large diptych structures. War images emerge in a few works. There is a woman’s figure that appears to be asleep while World War II bombers deploy their payload of bombs near her head. “It’s not literally bombing, it’s probably her dreams. This work was an effort to show how dreams overwhelm her or how we are taken in or sabotaged by delusions. These images, when put into the larger work, don’t remain war images per se but represent what is coherent in us,” says Shirke.

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He comes from a family background of soldiers. His great grandfather and uncles, among others, were in the armed forces or the air force. “Growing up, I could cycle into Range Hill where British personnel would practice shooting. I used to go there and still find empty shells from the colonial era,” he says. He was on his way to becoming an architect when he met the eminent Pratap Mullick, famous for his illustrations in the Amar Chitra Katha. “We bonded easily and I started enjoying doing figurative works. Instead of architecture, I applied to the Painting department and didn’t tell my parents for a month,” says Shirke.

He adds that the World War imagery in his works stems from early encounters with framed black-and-white military photographs with typewritten pasted notes of his grandfather as also of the old cantonment area in which he lived. The exhibition is being held against a background of wars across the world. The artist does not condone or denounce any side. “For as long as humans have existed, there has been war and that \is unfortunate,” he says.