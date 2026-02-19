3 injured at Shivneri Fort on Shivaji Jayanti; no stampede, clarify Pune Rural police

Three people were injured in a crowding incident at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of the legendary king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar taluka of Pune district in the early hours of Thursday. The police clarified that there was no stampede, as thousands had gathered to celebrate the 396th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking to the media persons, Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural police, said, “Since yesterday morning, a huge number of people have been coming to the Shivneri Fort for Shivjanmotsav (celebrating the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj). People gathered even during the night hours…”

“A group of about 15 to 20 persons came with a ‘jyoti’ (firelight) and while they were descending in a hurry near Meena Darwaja of the Shivneri Fort, the police officers at the spot asked them to slow down. But one of them slipped and fell. Subsequently, a few more at the spot fell on the stairs. Three of them sustained injuries. Everyone is fit and fine. There was no stampede at all. The situation is normal and safe.”