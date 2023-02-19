Shivjayanti: Traffic on arterial roads in central Pune diverted

The Pune city traffic Police have put in place traffic diversions for key arterial roads in central parts of Pune for Sunday on the occasion of Shivjayanti — the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The traffic on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road will be diverted via other routes from early morning till the end of processions taken out to mark the occasion.

These traffic diversions will not apply to emergency services vehicles. An order in this regard was issued by the Pune City Police’s Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar. Following are the traffic diversions and alternate routes.

Traffic from Jijamata Chowk to Swargate via Shivaji Road will be diverted from SG Barwe Chowk, Jangali Maharaj Road, Khandojiaba Chowk and Tilak Road. Traffic from Ganesh Road to Phadke Huad and Jijamata Chowk will be diverted via Daruwala Bridge. When the processions are on Laxmi Road, the traffic will be diverted via Sant Kabir Chowk and Samarth Division.

Traffic from Puram Chowk to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road will be diverted from Puram Chowk, Tilak Road. Alka Talkies Chowk and Fergusson College Road. After the beginning of the processions, the traffic from Appal Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk and Bajirao Road to Futka Buruj will be diverted via Kelkar Road.

Till the time the processions cross the Gadgil statue, vehicles will be diverted via Savarkar Bhavan Bridge to Balgandharva; and instead of going towards Shaniwar Wada, the traffic will be diverted via Cosmos Bank Junction, Savarkar Bhavan Bridge and Balgandharva. Traffic from SG Barwe Chowk to Pune Municipal Corporation will be diverted via Jhansi Chi Rani Chowk.