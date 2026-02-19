Shivjayanti rush: Massive traffic snarls reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khandala tunnel

The holiday on account of Shivjayanti (the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) contributed to an increase in vehicle traffic on the expressway. (Representational image)

A traffic jam was reported on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway on Thursday, with long queues near the Khandala tunnel observed since the morning.

Vikrant Deshmukh, Superintendent of Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), Pune, said that the holiday on account of Shivjayanti (the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) contributed to an increase in vehicle traffic on the expressway.

“There is no severe traffic jam on the expressway, but the vehicles are moving slowly,” Deshmukh said.

Videos of the traffic jam on the expressway went viral, showing several vehicles stuck near the Khandala tunnel.

In some footage, individuals were seen exiting their cars and standing on the expressway, waiting for the traffic to clear.