Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro to start by March 2023: PMRDA

THE Metro service between Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi will be operational by March 2023 and the service will ferry nearly 30,000 passengers per hour during peak hours, officials of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said on Saturday.

The 23.3-km route will cover the distance between Civil Court, Shivajinagar, to Maan near Hinjewadi IT park in less than 40 minutes, said PMRDA officials. The Metro line will have 23 stops on the way.

The project is being planned as a public-private partnership (PPP) model and has a budget of Rs 8,100 crore. It is being executed on the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model, with an initial concession period of 35 years by a consortium of TRIL Urban Transport, a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, and Siemens Project Ventures GMBH, a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services.

PMRDA Commissioner Vikram Kumar recently signed a concession agreement with officials from TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens Project Ventures. The announcement about the agreement was made at a press conference held half-an-hour before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.

“The project will be completed in about three years and utmost care is being taken to ensure minimal impact on vehicular movement during the construction phase. The PMRDA, in coordination with the Concessionaire Tata, Siemens, other government bodies and local bodies, has already planned alternate routes and diversions. We have started land acquisition in Maan village to build the Metro car depot. This project will help save time in covering the distance between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. It will also reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, thus helping to reduce carbon emission and pollution,” said Kumar.

Banmali Agrawala, president, Infrastructure, Defense and Aerospace, Tata Sons, said, “We are confident that Metro Line 3 will significantly improve infrastructure in Pune and make local commute faster and smoother for the people. We sincerely thank PMRDA for the speedy design and project development of Pune Metro Line 3.”