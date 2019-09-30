Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro line: For ease of employees, five Metro stations to come up on premises of Pune IT companies

The Metro line is expected to become operational before March 2023. (File Photo)

Five stations of Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro line — which is being developed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model — will be located on the premises of IT companies so that their employees could access the metro station from their workplace. According to PMRDA officials, so far, four IT firms have agreed to provide the land to develop the stations on their premises.

Earlier this month, the PMRDA inked a concession agreement with TRIL Urban Transport (a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited) and Siemens Project Ventures GMBH (a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) to design, build, finance and operate the 23.3-km Metro line.

Explained ‘Metro to make life easier for IT staffers, other travellers’ According to PMRDA officials, the traffic scenario and needs of the city will change considerably in next few decades and hence the Metro project has not been planned considering the present traffic congestion on Hinjewadi Road. However, they are confident that once the Metro service becomes operational by 2023, it will considerably relieve the trouble of IT employees and others who travel towards Hinjewadi-Maan area.

Officials said the Metro line will become operational before March 2023. The Metro will be able to carry 30,000 passengers per hour during the peak hours, thereby easing the traffic issues on the route.

The line — which will connect the Civil Court, Shivajinagar to Maan near Hinjewadi IT Park, taking 23 stops on its way — is expected to cater to IT employees, who travel to the IT park from various parts of the city everyday.

PMRDA Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the authorities are in talks with IT companies to build the stations within the campuses of IT firms. He said the move was important to ensure that IT employees wouldn’t require any other mode of transport to reach the workplaces.

“So far, four companies, including Infosys and TCG Group, have agreed to the plan. This will completely remove the need of a NMT transport as the passengers won’t need to take a bike, autorickshaw or cab to reach their workplaces from the station,” said Kumar.

Officials said that to make service reliable and convenient for users, the service frequency will be kept at one train every two minutes. The stations will have adequate parking facilities and each station will have four entry and exit points to avoid congestion. A passenger is expected to take three minutes to board a train after entering the station gate.

The project, which is being planned in a PPP model, first in the country to get a green signal from the Centre, has a total budget of Rs 8,100 crore and is being executed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model with an initial concession period of 35 years.