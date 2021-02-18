Pune: Gatherings of more than 100, processions and bike rallies banned for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

Ahead of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an artist is seen giving final touches to statues at a shop in Pune city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Thursday banned gatherings of more than 100 persons for celebrations of Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Friday.

In the guidelines issued for the celebrations, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that it is public practice to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at forts in the midnight of February 18, but this time the celebrations should be simple due to the ongoing pandemic. The civic body also banned any public functions, bike rallies or processions to mark the occasion.

“No cultural functions including traditional lectures, songs and plays should be organised in public places on Shiv Jayanti..,” he said.

While less than 100 people can come together to offer flowers or garlands to a statue or portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion, they have to follow physical distancing and sanitation guidelines of the state government and PMC.

Assistant municipal commissioners and local police should ensure that residents are following guidelines to check spread of Covid-19 in their areas, said the civic chief.

Kumar also said that health awareness initiatives or camps should be held to make local residents aware of preventive measures against not only Covid-19 but other diseases like malaria and dengue.

